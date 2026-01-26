I have heard how much concern there is locally about larger vessels in our 6-12nm zone when our smaller boats aren’t able to fish due to unsafe weather conditions, that’s why I’ll keep calling for an assessment of this and potential solutions such as a kW limit to ensure fair access for our fleets. This was an important week for fishing up in Westminster. I am glad to have raised these concerns, and I will be following up with ministers to monitor what is being done to deliver change for our fishing communities in South East Cornwall.