CAMPAIGNERS are urging anyone concerned about potential changes to footpaths at a beauty spot on the coast in the St Austell area to turn out to a public meeting this month.
The Save West Crinnis Field group at Carlyon Bay is calling on people to attend the meeting at the Heavy Transport Club in Cypress Avenue at 6pm on Wednesday, January 14.
Carlyon Parish Council has also issued a statement saying: “Anyone with an interest in the field is asked to attend this important meeting.”
The meeting is being arranged by Cornwall Council and will discuss proposed changes to the public rights of way affecting the treasured open space.
The four-star Carlyon Bay Hotel wants Cornwall Council to alter the route of public rights of way in the field.
Proposals put forward by Cornwall Council last year met with vocal opposition after local people feared an easy access route to the recreation area could be lost.
Revised proposals were subsequently put out for consultation and these also came up against numerous objections.
The parish council, in its statement on the forthcoming meeting, said: “Officers from Cornwall Council’s public rights of way team will outline the public path order process and answer questions regarding the latest consultation.”
