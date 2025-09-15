OPPOSITION is being voiced to a proposal backed by a luxury hotel to bring in changes affecting access to a treasured open space on the coast near St Austell.
The four-star Carlyon Bay Hotel wants the public rights of way at West Crinnis Fields to be altered.
However, residents fear the changes would make accessing the recreation area more difficult.
The hotel, which has previously talked of the possibility of having lodges on part of the land, owns the open space but leases it to Carlyon Parish Council for the public to enjoy.
The hotel says the main public right of way is plotted wrong on the definitive map – running through the spa, lounge and restaurant of the hotel which has been on the site for more than 100 years.
Hotel representatives have been in talks with Cornwall Council officers and a revised route has been agreed in principle.
Cornwall Council is now consulting on the proposed new definitive route which would follow the well-worn course of the South West Coast Path to the south of the hotel.
At present, a spur comes off this path and joins Sea Road via a kissing gate next to the hotel. Local people say this spur could be lost and replaced by a more challenging access route.
Carlyon Parish Council, which is against the proposed loss of the spur, said: “This access point has been used for generations by people in St Austell for walking their dogs and accessing the coast path. It has also provided the only level access to this section of coast path for those with mobility issues.”
Cornwall councillor James Mustoe, who is supporting the parish council, said: “Crinnis Field is a well-loved green space. It is only right that the public be given a say.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.