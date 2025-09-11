Julian Wills and Liam Newton, both long-serving volunteers with the rescue team, will set off from Looe before tackling a punishing route that crosses Bodmin Moor to Boscastle, follows the South West Coast Path to Padstow, cuts across to Fowey, and finally loops back to Looe.
The pair, who together boast over 100 years of outdoor experience, admit they have run many long-distance events before, but never quite reached the 100-mile mark.
“We are running 100 miles around Cornwall for East Cornwall Search & Rescue, which is a 100 per cent volunteer-led charity,” they said. “We provide a 24/7 service, 365 days a year, for all members of the community. You really are sponsoring our suffering this time!”
Julian and Liam are aiming to raise at least £500 to buy a ‘rapid rescue bag’ for the team. The specialist kit includes warming equipment and clothing designed to help casualties recover quickly once they are found, before being brought back to safety.
The event is being organised by Purple Gecko, who have shown their support by donating the runners’ entry fees directly to East Cornwall Search and Rescue.
The team, which is entirely funded by donations, plays a vital role in responding to emergencies across Cornwall, from missing person searches to supporting the emergency services in challenging terrain.
Julian and Liam have set up a fundraising page on Givey, where every penny donated goes straight to the charity.
Based at their Rescue Centre in Bodmin, the charity operates specialist 4x4 vehicles and an Incident Support vehicle to provide a year-round, 24/7 service. Volunteers train across multiple rescue disciplines to ensure they are always ready to support their community.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.