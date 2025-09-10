Across four days, the festival promises to combine world-class performances, hands-on creativity, and the natural beauty of one of the region’s most iconic coastal settings.
A true festival of the arts, Morvala offers something for everyone. The programme features five live stages showcasing international headline artists, emerging talent and much-loved local acts.
Beyond the music, visitors can enjoy pop-up performances, theatre, comedy, literature, spoken word, and interactive workshops. A dedicated wellness area provides opportunities for yoga, cold-plunge therapy, and wood-fired saunas, ensuring there is something for mind, body and soul. Camping options include space for tents, caravans, and motorhomes, alongside a boutique VIP Glamping Village for those seeking a more luxurious experience.
The first wave of artists has already been revealed, with names including Sleeping At Last, Fink, Toby Lee, Skinny Living, The Pineapple Thief, Beans on Toast, Mad Dog Mcrea, Bay City Rollers, Dizraeli, LYR, Henge and Haunt the Woods. Organisers promise over 100 more artists and performances are still to be announced, hinting at a truly packed and diverse line-up.
“Morvala isn’t just another festival – it’s a statement,” says Jon Stafford, festival director. “We want Cornwall to be recognised as a true home for global culture, where international headliners stand alongside our own creative community. Mount Edgcumbe Country Park is a spectacular backdrop and our vision is to create a festival that people return to year after year because it feels unique, inspiring, and deeply connected to its place.
“We believe festivals should leave a legacy. Our ambition is not just to deliver a weekend of unforgettable performances, but to create real, lasting benefits for Cornwall’s communities. When you buy a ticket to Morvala, you’re investing in something bigger than a festival – you’re helping fund culture, creativity and care.”
Giving back is at the heart of Morvala with some of the festival profits being donated to the Friends of Mount Edgcumbe Country Park (FOMECP), supporting maintenance and improvements in the park.
FOMECP also works closely with Cornwall Hospice Care, helping preserve local heritage while co-organising events such as the Mount Edgcumbe Classic Car Rally.
Sustainability and community are central to Morvala’s ethos. The festival is committed to net-zero waste, with no single-use plastics, major investment in renewable energy, and carbon offsetting where needed.
Profits will also support local initiatives such as Cornwall Hospice Care, as well as Cornish charities including Surfers Against Sewage, Patchwork Studios, Livewire Youth Music and the Gracenote Foundation, funding free music therapy for the elderly and music lessons for young people across Cornwall.
With its combination of world-class performances, immersive arts experiences and commitment to community and sustainability, Morvala promises to be a festival unlike any other in the South West, establishing Cornwall as a hub for creativity, connection, and culture.
