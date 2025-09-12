THE family of an 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in a collision in Cornwall have paid tribute to him – describing how he “brought joy to everyone he met”.
In a tribute issued through Devon and Cornwall Police, loved ones of Kieran Rogers said he “loved his life and grabbed every second with both hands”.
Emergency services were called to the A391 at Bugle at around 7.45am on Friday, August 29, following a collision between Kieran’s Kawasaki motorcycle and a Fiat 500 car.
Kieran, from St Austell, was fatally injured in the collision.
His family said: “Kieran brought sunshine to our world, his beautiful smile and wonderful laugh brought joy to everyone he met, he loved his life and grabbed every second with both hands.
“As a family we would like to thank everyone for their kindness at this unimaginable time.
“We are beyond belief that this has happened and our lives will be forever changed. As we grow around this tragedy, Kieran will be with us, his family and his friends will carry him in their hearts always.
“We are so grateful for all the blue light services for their care and kindness, there will never be enough words for what they have done for our family. We are so, so grateful for everything they do.”
The incident in which Kieran lost his life was one of three motorcycle accidents in the space of eight days in the St Austell area.
The day before the accident in Bugle, a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a collision on Poltair Road in St Austell.
Then, on Thursday, September 4, there was another fatal accident. Sean Semmens, 31, from St Dennis, died when his Triumph motorcycle and an Omoda car were in collision on Victoria Road at Roche. The accident happened at around 9pm.
