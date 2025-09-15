New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: St. Austell Brewery Visitor Centre at St Austell Brewery, Visitor Centre, 63 Trevarthian Road, St Austell; rated on September 10

• Rated 5: The Cornish Deli at 3 Chapel Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on September 10

• Rated 5: Flora Cafe at Trelowarren House, Trelowarren Estate, Mawgan, Helston; rated on September 4

• Rated 5: Garam Masala at 10 Cliff Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on August 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: St Buryan Inn at Lands End Road, St Buryan, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: Devon & Cornwall Inn at The Devon & Cornwall, 1 West Street, Millbrook, Torpoint; rated on September 9

• Rated 5: Bohella Bar at The Bohella Bar, St Mawes Billiard & Social Club, The Square, St Mawes; rated on September 8

• Rated 5: The Finnygook Inn at Finnygook Inn, Crafthole, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Mawgan, Helston, Cornwall; rated on September 5

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Holmbush Fish Bar at 86 Daniels Lane, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on September 10

• Rated 5: Wayside Takeaway at Kilkhampton, Bude, Cornwall; rated on September 10

• Rated 5: Lewis's Fish & Chips at Lewis'S Fish Bar Limited, 2 The Strand, Newlyn, Penzance; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Top Shop Chippy at Topshop Fish And Chips, 39 Clarence Road, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Wongs at Tamar Street, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Simply Bakes at Unit 10, Lemon Street Market, Lemon Street, Truro; rated on August 11