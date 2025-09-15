New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: St. Austell Brewery Visitor Centre at St Austell Brewery, Visitor Centre, 63 Trevarthian Road, St Austell; rated on September 10
• Rated 5: Flora Cafe at Trelowarren House, Trelowarren Estate, Mawgan, Helston; rated on September 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Devon & Cornwall Inn at The Devon & Cornwall, 1 West Street, Millbrook, Torpoint; rated on September 9
• Rated 5: Bohella Bar at The Bohella Bar, St Mawes Billiard & Social Club, The Square, St Mawes; rated on September 8
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Mawgan, Helston, Cornwall; rated on September 5
Takeaways
Plus six ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Holmbush Fish Bar at 86 Daniels Lane, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on September 10
• Rated 5: Wayside Takeaway at Kilkhampton, Bude, Cornwall; rated on September 10
• Rated 5: Lewis's Fish & Chips at Lewis'S Fish Bar Limited, 2 The Strand, Newlyn, Penzance; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: Top Shop Chippy at Topshop Fish And Chips, 39 Clarence Road, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: Wongs at Tamar Street, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: Simply Bakes at Unit 10, Lemon Street Market, Lemon Street, Truro; rated on August 11