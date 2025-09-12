A total of 29 garages in Roberts Avenue will be offered in two separate lots – with freehold guide prices ranging from £15,000 to £35,000.
The first lot, guided at £15,000 to £20,000, features a row of eight garages at numbers 2 to 9 Roberts Avenue. The second, with a guide of £30,000 to £35,000, comprises 21 garages arranged in three blocks at numbers 10 to 30 Roberts Avenue.
Auction appraiser James Lofthouse said such opportunities frequently attract strong interest.
“Lock-up garages of this kind often prove popular at auction,” he explained. “They offer the option of continued use in their current guise with a rental return, although some interested parties may wish to explore redevelopment schemes, subject to the necessary consents.”
The Torpoint garages are among 191 lots being offered across southern England in the September sale – the largest auction by lot numbers held by the firm in 13 years.
Also in the local area, a small parcel of land with lapsed planning permission for two apartments is due to be auctioned. The site, at Porspoder Place in Cawsand, carries a freehold guide price of £30,000 to £40,000. Measuring 0.04 hectares (0.09 acres), it was previously occupied by a bungalow demolished after fire damage.
Elsewhere, a mixed-use property in Liskeard will also go under the gavel on September 18. Penria, in Barn Street, has a freehold guide of £100,000-plus. The building includes a first-floor flat with a private entrance, as well as a ground-floor area with planning permission for conversion into a one-bedroom apartment.
Full details of what is up for auction are available at www.cliveemson.co.uk
