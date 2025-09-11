TIME is running out for people to put their bids for one-of-a-kind pieces of artwork being auctioned off for charity.
More than 40 Cornish artists have painted a traditional wooden belly board as part of the Where Art Meets The Wave initiative in support of Cornwall Hospice Care.
Established names including Michael Praed from Marazion, Kurt Jackson of St Just in Penwith, Dick Twinney from St Columb Major, Anthony Frost from St Ives and Steven Camps from Newquay have taken part in the project, which is the brainchild of long-time fundraiser Sue Dennett from Crantock.
The completed boards will be exhibited at venues across Cornwall throughout July, August and September 2025, giving locals and visitors a chance to experience the full impact of the artistic collaboration.
The artworks will be exhibited together at St Michael's Church in Newquay on Thursday, September 25. The online auction closes at 8pm, with the total raised announced shortly afterwards.
The boards are being auctioned online via David Lay Auctions, with all proceeds going towards helping modernise Mount Edgcumbe Hospice, including two new critical end-of-life care beds, the first of their kind in Cornwall, and will also support St Julia's Hospice in Hayle.
