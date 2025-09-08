A COUPLE are staging a fundraising event in Charlestown to support a cancer charity that helped their teenage niece in the last two years of her life.
Kym and Graham Robinson, from St Austell, are organising an auction of promises, to raise money for Teens Unite: Fighting Cancer.
The auction will take place at the Harbour Beerhouse in Charlestown from 6.30pm to 11pm on Friday, September 19.
Kym said: “Our amazing niece Tabitha died aged 18 last October after a two-year fight with cancer and during those two years Teens Unite helped her massively in so many ways.
“Amongst other things, Tabitha got to meet Harry Kane, who gave her a signed shirt, saw Ed Sheeran and George Ezra in concert, and crewed an ocean-going yacht.
“Tabitha was also able to benefit from the many group activities that Teens Unite organises.
“Teens Unite provides ongoing support for young people aged 13-24 through every stage of their cancer journey.
“Through workshops, activities and events, the charity brings young people together to rebuild confidence, reduce isolation and face the future with strength and hope.
“The auction of promises is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, enjoy a brilliant evening and support an incredible charity. Every bid will help raise vital funds and show young people that they are not alone in their fight.
“Guests will bid on experiences and promises, kindly donated by local people and businesses, rather than objects, from dining and sports packages, to exciting days out and exclusive experiences.
“Expect a lively crowd, great food and drinks, and the warm glow of people coming together for a cause that truly matters.”
For more information, to donate a promise or to volunteer, contact Kym via [email protected], 07776 740310, www.facebook.com/share/p/16epEquBPv/ or www.kymaracornishart.co.uk/blog
