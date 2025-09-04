The nationwide roadshow gives tradespeople the chance to see live demonstrations, test new products, as well as receive expert advice from suppliers.
Running across 60 stores since April, the events feature at least five brands per stop, with goody bags, on-the-day discounts and competitions on offer.
Fix Radio will also join the Liskeard event, handing out free Greggs breakfasts and hosting games and giveaways.
Attendees spending £75 or more will receive a 10 per cent discount, and can enter a prize draw for a £200 tool hamper by donating to Macmillan Cancer Support. Toolstation raised over £660,000 for the charity in 2024.
