Bealbury Chapel
Bealbury Chapel presented a cheque for £1,000 to the blood bikes.
Ian butler received the cheque on behalf of the blood bikes. This money was raised at the recent annual rally. The display in the chapel and teas and a bring and buy stall contributed to the final figure.
A cheque was presented to Ian at the recent open air service. Many thanks to all who supported this event and helped in any way.
St Ive
The benefice service was held at St Ive Parish Church on Sunday, August 31, starting at 10.30am. Tea, coffee and biscuits followed the service.
On Sunday, September 7 the morning United Service will take place at St Ive Parish Church, starting at 11.15am. All are welcome.
A Macmillan coffee afternoon will take place at St Ive Parish Church, jointly run by St Ive Village Churches. On Sunday, September 7, from 3pm till 5pm. All are welcome to come and share with this fund raiser.
On Sunday, September 14, the United Village Churches Harvest Festival, will be held in the village hall, starting at 11am. Led by Martin O'Connell. With a Faith Lunch to follow the service. Donations welcome/given for the Harvest table display, will be given to The Lighthouse Community Centre, Liskeard.
Downderry
Downderry and Seaton Village Hall
Summer Play in the Downderry and Seaton Village Hall, Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6, doors open 6.30pm for 7.30pm start - For two nights only the Downderry and Seaton Village Hall will be transformed in Squire Grange as the the Village Hall Drama Group presents 'Hello, is there any body there?' A farce by Ian Hornby and directed by Marian Candy.
All is dull and peaceful at Squire Grange. Lady Amelia searches for new ideas for her latest mystery novel as Sir Malcolm sleeps off the excesses of another idle day. Family friend Freddy is persuaded to try and think of new ideas, Meanwhile the hapless Vic Tim arrives and is promptly dispatched by an unknown assailant. Everyone tries hard to discover the murderer before he or she can strike again. Smalls, the butler, and Mabel, the maid, try to assist the inept police, Inspector Dianne Sides, DC Fickey, WPC Nunnall, but not in time to prevent another murder. Eventually Miss Marbles arrives to reveal, Agatha Christie-style, the culprit, or does she!
There will be a reasonably priced bar and raffle each night. All proceeds from this event will go to the 'Save our Village Hall' appeal. To purchase tickets and for more information about the appeal for the essential renovations needed to the village hall, go online at www.downderryandseatonvillagehall.co.uk
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Mondays weekly — morning prayer at 10am.
Sunday, September 7 — Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul’s, Upton Cross
Sunday, September 7 — All Age Service at 10am.
Women’s Institute
At the July meeting Graham Parker and Jamie from “Owl Show and Tell” came to tell members about the seven species of owls seen in the British Isles, and brought with them Nina a beautiful Barn owl.
A slide show of all seen varieties showed how different they are. Eye colour indicates when they are awake and hunting, black for those active at night, yellow for day and a black centre with orange surround means evening and morning.
Tawny owls are the most common. They are the ones with the well-known cry, toowittowhoo. If you hear that it means there are two owls talking to each other. Barn owls are the second most common, their cry is an eerie scream, like a banshee. There are the Little owls, Long-eared owls (although the tuffs which you see on their heads are not actually the ears), Short-eared owls, the European Eagle owl, which is huge, the Snowy owls, very pretty but not native to the British Isles.
We were given the opportunity to stoke Nina and some of us volunteered to hold her, which was an amazing experience. Marion Turner gave a well deserved vote of thanks.
In the business section of the meting, forthcoming events were discussed including Viv’s Garden Party in aid of Alzheimer’s disease. More details next month.
The competition (A mouse in any medium) was won jointly by Marion Turner, Avril Hall and Sue Batkin. The Posy competition was also won jointly by Avril, Marion, Sue Morton and Margaret Lock. Mavis MacLeod won the raffle.
Music in the Meadow
A very successful evening was held in Parson’s Meadow, Rilla Mill on Saturday, August 23, when the weather was just perfect to sit by the riverside to enjoy the music from the “Equalisers.” Their enthusiastic singer entertainment about 80 people with a variety of songs while members of the village hall committee were kept busy serving the food and drinks that were available.
The next event will be the Annual Bonfire and Grand Firework Display there on Saturday, October 25, gates open at 6.30pm. Please arrive early to park cars either in the village hall car park or sensibly by the roadside in the village. Please do not block access to properties.
The next committee meeting will take place on Thursday, September 11, at 7pm.
Stara Woods
On Saturday, September 6, for those who are willing to help the work in the woods please assemble at 10am by the entrance. Anyone is very welcome to join the band of helpers.
Lanreath
Amenities Bingo
The Lanreath Amenities bingo evening will be held on Wednesday, September 10, in the village hall.
Doors open 6.30pm. Eyes down 7.30pm.
Excellent prizes to be won for first and second lines. Full house prizes of veg/meat boxes plus fruit boxes.
Tea, coffee and biscuits available, plus raffle and a money game. Bar facilities available.
Do come and join us all monies raised goes back into the community.
Football Club
The results for the Lanreath Football Club 150 draw for August are:
1st — Linda Firman £30.
2nd — Sue L Collins £20.
3rd — Mick Dywer £10.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The morning service starts at 10:30 and is followed by a bring-and-share lunch. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background. www.cleerway.org.uk
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
On August 31 the Sunday service by members of the congregation was held at 10am.
September 5 — Food for Thought with Rev Robert Saunders at 9.30am.
September 7 — Sunday service with David Wenmoth at 10am.
September 12 — Men's Lunch Club at 11.30am.
Dobwalls
United Church
Thursday, September 4 — 2pm, Knit & Natter.
Sunday, November 7 — 9.30am, Holy Communion.
Tamar Valley
Male Voice Choir
The Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir is holding their next concert on Saturday, September 13, in St Mellion.
The event at St Mellion Church promises to be an exciting and varied concert of fine male voice singing.
The choir will be under the baton of musical director Sarah Gard and accompanied by Joshua Hughes and will include something for every taste from love songs and ballads to folk songs.
Tickets can be purchased via the website at www.tamarvalleymvc.com, or by cash or card on the door. Under 14s are free.
Free refreshments will be available on the night and wine by donation.
All proceeds from the evening will be used for charity.
