All is dull and peaceful at Squire Grange. Lady Amelia searches for new ideas for her latest mystery novel as Sir Malcolm sleeps off the excesses of another idle day. Family friend Freddy is persuaded to try and think of new ideas, Meanwhile the hapless Vic Tim arrives and is promptly dispatched by an unknown assailant. Everyone tries hard to discover the murderer before he or she can strike again. Smalls, the butler, and Mabel, the maid, try to assist the inept police, Inspector Dianne Sides, DC Fickey, WPC Nunnall, but not in time to prevent another murder. Eventually Miss Marbles arrives to reveal, Agatha Christie-style, the culprit, or does she!