New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Polperro Methodist Church at Fore Street, Polperro, Looe, Cornwall; rated on August 14

• Rated 1: Marina Turkish Kitchen at 15 Church Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on August 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 3: Kings Head Hotel at The Kings Head Hotel, Five Lanes, Altarnun, Launceston; rated on August 14

• Rated 2: The Crumplehorn Inn at Crumplehorn Inn, The Coombes, Polperro, Looe; rated on August 14

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 2: Indian Kitchen at 3 Brunel Heights, Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on August 14