New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 1: Marina Turkish Kitchen at 15 Church Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on August 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 3: Kings Head Hotel at The Kings Head Hotel, Five Lanes, Altarnun, Launceston; rated on August 14
• Rated 2: The Crumplehorn Inn at Crumplehorn Inn, The Coombes, Polperro, Looe; rated on August 14
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: