A MAN has been jailed for more than two years after stabbing a person in the chest with a knife outside a property in the Clay Country.
Jack Clark, 33, of St Mary’s Road, Par, appeared at Truro Crown Court for sentencing having previously pleaded guilty to wounding and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
The court heard how on March 31, 2023, the male victim of Clark’s attack was one of a number of people socialising at a friend’s address in Roche. At around 2am, there was a banging at the door and two women barged into the property shouting abuse and demanding to confront someone inside.
The court was told the victim attempted to get the women to leave and shortly afterwards was confronted outside by Clark. One of the women then punched the victim in the face and, following a further exchange, Clark brandished a knife and stabbed the man in the chest.
The victim was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro before being transported to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for treatment for a four-inch stab wound to his breastbone.
Clark was arrested and offered no comment when interviewed. He later denied taking the knife to the scene, but his version of events was dismissed by a judge.
Clark was sentenced on Friday, December 12, to 27 months in prison.
Detective Constable Emily Rickard said: “Jack Clark armed himself and travelled to the address in which a number of people were socialising, knowing full well an altercation was likely.
“He purposefully stabbed the victim in the chest and it is only down to pure luck – and a matter of inches - that this didn’t become a murder investigation.
“Anybody who carries a knife and brandishes it, runs the risk of devastating numerous lives as well as their own.”
