NORBERT IVAN, 58, of Sandy Hill, St Austell has been given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing extreme pornographic images namely two still images and two moving images portraying a person performing an act of intercourse with a dog, making 633 category A images, 524 category B and 2027 category C indecent images of a child. He has to do 200 hours unpaid work, was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet and is required to register with the police for ten years.