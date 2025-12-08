SEX OFFENCES
NORBERT IVAN, 58, of Sandy Hill, St Austell has been given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing extreme pornographic images namely two still images and two moving images portraying a person performing an act of intercourse with a dog, making 633 category A images, 524 category B and 2027 category C indecent images of a child. He has to do 200 hours unpaid work, was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet and is required to register with the police for ten years.
ROBERT HANNAH, 55, of Manor Court, Gonvena Hill, Wadebridge pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to, at Bodmin in May 2024, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a girl aged under 16 by asking to be her secret boyfriend, saying he wanted to have sex with her and explaining the process and sending her a photo of his genitals. He will be sentenced on 7 January.
LEE BARKER, 47, of Oakland Road, Liskeard has been given a 26-year custodial sentence at Truro Crown Court following his conviction for raping a woman at Looe on 20 December 2020 and at Polruan in 2021 – he had denied the offences. He is required to register with the police indefinitely.
SIMMON GALLEARS, 56, of Trelease, St Keverne changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl at Liskeard in 2022. He was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and will have to do 250 hours unpaid work. He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his contact with children.
OUTRAGED PUBLIC DECENCY
BRANDON KILLEN, 27, and ALEX HEAMEN, 35, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to outraging public decency by engaging in sexual intercourse in view of a member of the public at High Cross Cemetery, St Austell on 10 August. They were each fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge and £42.50 costs.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
LESLEY HIGGS, 52, of Marine Court, Marine Drive, Torpoint pleaded guilty to, on 4 April on Harvey Street, Torpoint, causing serious injury to a man and a woman by driving his Peugeot 3008 without due care and attention. He will be sentenced on 20 March and was given an interim driving ban.
ROBBERY
LOUIS ROSER, 34, of Hussar Road, Weymouth has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with robbing a man of a car key and wrist band and possessing an imitation firearm, namely a gun, at a property in Badgers Watch, Trewoon on 28 November, driving whilst disqualified and using the vehicle without insurance. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 6 January.
ASSAULT
ALEX OWEN, 35, of Emlyn Fields, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman in Foxhole on 1 June and, between 1 and 4 June, damaging a mobile phone. A charge of threatening to kill her at Rosemellon Fisheries, Stenalees between 1 and 4 June will remain on file. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 14 January.
JAKE PRAZSKY, 36, of Chapel Hill, Porthtowan who pleaded guilty to assaulting a man on North Street, St Austell on 17 January was fined £3993, ordered to pay £1000 compensation, a £1597 surcharge and £620 costs.
SAM BOWDREY, 33, of Dymond Court, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to charges of assaulting a man at Berrycoombe Road, Bodmin on 29 January, assaulting another man occasioning him actual bodily harm at Hillside Park, Bodmin on 14 March and threatening unlawful violence at Bodmin on 31 March. He was remanded in custody to tie up with other cases.
ETHAN CAMPBELL, 30, of Wallace Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Bodmin in May 2023 occasioning him actual bodily harm. He was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 2 January
CHARDONNAY MURCHISON, 22, of Lanchard Green, Lanchard Road, Liskeard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man with intent but guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent at Liskeard on 16 November 2024. Her case was adjourned until 8 January and she was released on conditional bail not to contact her victim or go to JJs Bar. The judge has asked the prosecution to consider the not guilty plea and asked for a pre-sentence report in the meantime on the guilty plea.
SAMANTHA WILLIAMS, 31, of Highfield Estate, Pensilva pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at an address on Highfield Estate on 11 October. She was given a community order and must have treatment for her mental health and alcohol use. She was fined £120 and must pay a £114 surcharge and £135 costs.
PAUL MARIE-HUGHES, 54, of Notter Farm Bungalow, Notter has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he was found guilty in his absence of assaulting a woman at Notter in August 2024.
PHILIP JACKSON, 39, of Blythes Farm, North Hill, Launceston was found guilty of assaulting a man at Launceston in November 2024. He will be sentenced on 5 January.
JOSH COOPER, 33, of Moorland Road, Launceston pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Plymouth on 27 October and stealing vodka from B&M in Bodmin on 10 October. He was given a community order and must do 60 hours unpaid work, pay the officer £50 compensation and £85 costs.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHRISTOPHER LOCKE, 44, of Beer Road, Seaton admitted breaching a domestic violence protection notice by going to an address at Island Crescent, Newquay on 4 December and being in the company of a woman he was banned from contacting and threatening or using violence towards her. He was sent to prison for ten days.
MARIO FONTES, 42, of NFA, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order on 10 November by making contact with a woman and entering premises at Furze Hill, Bodmin which he was prohibited from doing. He has already spent time in custody and was fined £50.
IAN ROOKE, 38, of Sound View, St Ann’s Chapel was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection order on 29 November not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Perranporth.
GUN CRIME
TONY BUICK, 67, of Castle Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to possessing two double-barrelled shotguns and a single-barrelled bolt action shotgun without holding a certificate authorising him to possess shotguns. He was given a two-year conditional discharge, had his guns confiscated and has to pay a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.
HARRASSMENT
JAMES STOCKLEY, 23, of Old Roselyon Road, St Blazey was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of a charge of harassment by breaching a restraining order on 4 July. The prosecution offered no evidence.
STALKING
PAULA DYER, 54, of Ashley Close, Penwithick pleaded guilty to stalking a woman in Penwithick between March and May 2025. Despite the victim telling her she wanted no further contact she continued to message, call and email as well as attending her home address. She was made subject to a community order to have mental health treatment, given a restraining order not to contact her victim or go to an address in St Austell until 4 December 2027, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
THEFT
PATRICK HENESEY, 37, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to stealing meat from Aldi in St Austell on 24 November. He was sent to prison for ten weeks because of his prolific record of shop thefts and ordered to pay £90 compensation.
DANIEL GREGORY, 25, of Dobell Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to attempting to steal £19.35 worth of food from Tesco Express on Tregonissey Road, St Austell on 30 November. He was fined £120.
JAMES SCOWN, 32, of Treweese Road, Quethiock changed his plea to guilty on charges of making off from Plusha Cross petrol station at Lewannick and Tesco in Callington without paying for fuel in January 2024 and Tesco in Callington in November and July 2023. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £80 compensation, a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
JAMIE NUTTALL, 26, of Gill An Creet, St Ives pleaded guilty to damaging oven gas pipes, a kitchen cupboard door and a glass at a flat at Tormentil House, Alexanders Avenue, St Austell on 21 May. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and made subject to a restraining order not to contact a woman or go to Alexanders Avenue and Tormentil House, St Austell. He has to pay a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.
NON-PAYMENT OF FINE
BOND BOWDEN PROPERTY LTD of The Vinery, Plaidy, Looe were back in court for not paying any of the £54,698 fine which was imposed by magistrates on 25 February. The commercial property agent had pleaded guilty to six fire safety offences at one of its commercial properties on Plymouth Road, Liskeard. Mr Bond was given further time to pay.
BREACH OF ORDER
KIERAN LEVERETT, 41, of Blowing House Close, St Austell has been issued with a warrant for his arrest without bail after he failed to comply with the requirements of a community order.
KAI BOWERING, 44, of North Road, Camborne admitted breaching the community requirement of a suspended sentence imposed for stealing goods from B&M in St Austell and Spar in Tower Road, Newquay and using a stolen bank card at Applegreen Services and Tesco Express in St Austell. His suspended sentence of 30 weeks imprisonment was imposed.
ORDER FOR DOG DESTRUCTION
MARK COON, 35, of Carclaze Road, St Austell and CORINNA MCNULTY, 41, of The Copse, St Austell are facing the possibility of having their XL Bully-type dog called Kilo destroyed. An application for an order for his destruction was adjourned until 27 January.
DRUG/DRINK DRIVE
BARRY BUCKLEY, 61, of Bayview, Carclaze Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Trevanion Road, St Austell on 18 April with 416 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
THOMAS WALSH, 35, of Newman Road, Saltash pleaded guilty to driving on the A38 at Tideford on 9 June with 800 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and 4.9 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £1,333 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
RICKY JAMESON, 32, of Trencreek Road, Camelford pleaded guilty to driving on Dymond Close, Camelford on 16 November with 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 15 months which will be reduced by 15 weeks if he completes a course, fined £730 and ordered to pay a £292 surcharge and £85 costs.
LEON MAY, 28, of Kit Hill View, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving on Dockey Street, Launceston on 5 May with 119 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80 and to failing to stop his BMW after a road accident when he caused damage to property adjacent to Westgate multi-storey car park. He was banned from driving for 16 months, which will be reduced by 16 weeks if he completes a course, fined £1045 and ordered to pay a £418 surcharge and £85 costs.
DANIEL CARPENTER, 29, of Chestnut Drive, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving with 200 micrograms of Ketamine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 20 and possessing 0.57 grams of Ketamine on Carzantic Road, Lawhitton on 1 April. He was given a community order to have treatment for his drug use, banned from driving for three years, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
DEAN WEARNE, 42, of Mount Camel, Camelford pleaded guilty to driving on the A39 St Kew Highway on 26 July with 473 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He will be sentenced on 27 March and was given an interim driving ban.,
FAIL TO GIVE INFORMATION
ROMAN SLAVCHEV, 50, of Minorca Lane, Bugle has been banned from driving for 12 months, fined £720 and ordered to pay a £72 surcharge and £620 costs after having the case proved he failed to tell police on four occasions who was driving a Mercedes Sprinter who was alleged to have committed an offence.
