THE historic Lanlivery Parish Church (St Brevita) will be filled with the sounds of Christmas on Tuesday, December 16 at 7.30pm, as the Restormel Concert Band and the acclaimed vocal group Celtic Chords present a magical evening of seasonal music.
Founded in 1979, Restormel Concert Band has been at the cornerstone of Cornwall’s musical community for over four decades, entertaining audiences with music from stage and screen alongside light classics. Under the direction of David Hendry, the 40-piece wind band continues its proud tradition of bringing people together through music.
Joining them for this special Christmas concert are Celtic Chords, a talented a cappella ensemble based in Truro. Known for their rich harmonies and varied repertoire, the group will add a unique vocal dimension to the evening’s festivities.
The programme promises something for everyone – from sparkling arrangements of holiday favourites like Jingle Bells Fantasy and A Festive Christmas Celebration to jazzy twists and heartfelt carols. Expect surprises too, with playful touches that showcase the band’s humor and creativity.
David Hendry, Musical Director of Restormel Concert Band, said: “Christmas is all about community and joy, and music has a special way of bringing people together. We’ve prepared a programme that’s full of festive sparkle and a few fun surprises – it’s going to be a wonderful evening.”
A spokesperson for Celtic Chords added: “We love performing at Christmas, and joining forces with Restormel Concert Band in such a beautiful setting makes it even more special. Audiences can expect harmonies that will warm their hearts and plenty of seasonal cheer.”
For more details, visit: www.restormelconcertband.co.uk
