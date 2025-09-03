A MAN has been arrested following a dangerous driving incident in Saltash on Tuesday evening (September 2) that left a woman injured.
Later, the vehicle reportedly collided with a van and another car, closing the road between Victoria Gardens and Windmill Hill.
Three people sustained injuries, none believed to be serious, but a woman was taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment.
The road remained closed while emergency services dealt with the scene, reopening at 12.20am on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the legal limit, failure to report a road accident, and possession of Class A and B drugs. He remains in custody as enquiries continue.”
Police have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV or who may have witnessed the incident to contact them via 101 or online quoting reference 50250228609.
