They have said they have issued a number of Section 59 notices after complaints.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Bodmin Neighbourhood are aware of the ongoing issues around Anti-Social driving after midnight. This includes loud revving and modified engines. The team have today been out and issued four Section 59 Warning Notices to the main offenders.
“This includes motorbikes. A Section 59 notice is an official warning given by police to drivers whose vehicles are used in a way that causes alarm, distress, or annoyance to the public, or is driven carelessly or inconsiderately, including on prohibited land. If the vehicle is again used in a contravening manner within 12 months the vehicle can be seized.”
Comments
