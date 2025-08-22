PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities.
Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council.
Road closure: Road From Bowling Green To Higher Menadew, Bugle
This closure is necessary for poling works and it is expected that the closure will be from August 28 2025 to August 29. The closure will be in force between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm, weekdays only.
Road affected - Road From Bowling Green To Higher Menadew, Bugle from Lavrean Cottage to property known as The Chalet.
Probate: Caroline May Marion Lyne (Deceased)
Any persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the above named, late of Tall Trees, 2, Treffry Cottages, Lanhydrock, Bodmin, Cornwall, PL30 5AF, who died on 20/04/2025, are required to send written particulars thereof to the below listed solicitor on or before 21/10/2025,
Stephens Scown LLP, Osprey House, Malpas Road, Truro, Cornwall, TR1 1UT.
Road closure: Molesworth Street, Gonvena Hill, Wadebridge
This closure is necessary for ducting works and it is expected that the closure will be from September 8 2025 to September 12 2025.
The closure will be in force between the hours of 1900 and 0700, weekdays only.
Roads affected - Molesworth Street, Gonvena Hill, Wadebridge from junction with Eddystone Road to junction with Bradfords Quay.
Road closure: Road from Shephards Hill to Chapel Road, Bodmin
This closure is necessary for alterations to South West Water infrastructure and it is expected that the closure will be from September 8 2025 to September 12 2025. The closure will be in force 24 hours a day, weekdays only.
Road affected - Road From Shephards Hill To Chapel Road, Bodmin from near Higher Boscarne Farm to near South Tregleath Farm.
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence
Biomarsh Environmental Ltd is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers at Saltash Self Storage, Forge Lane, Saltash PL12 4LX.
Owners or occupiers of land near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner, Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UE within 21 days.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.