On a visit to see a local group, Drip Drip, we discussed how they are working with the Environment Agency to monitor water pollution in Callington. Local people often tell me that they want their rivers to be clean and safe, and for too long, there has not been the right enforcement and monitoring. Once the Government’s new regulator is in place, it will have more powers and simplify the system, taking firm action to sort the diabolical sewage situation we inherited.