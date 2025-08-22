CORNWALL, as we know, is a great place to live, especially with its varying culture and heritage.
Methodism, which has been a huge influence on Cornish people from the time of Wesley preaching in Gwennap Pit in the 18th century, is partly responsible for creating strong communities, as well as a non-confrontational attitude.
Many people expect me to follow the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and to be well informed about international issues, but in reality, I am probably no better informed than most people. I concentrate on local issues, looking after residents, and at County Hall, setting the strategies and policies for officers to implement.
I hear that some people have criticised Donald Trump for talking to Vladimir Putin, but I strongly believe that “Jaw Jaw is better than War War” as Winston Churchill said. However, I think that Europe should show strong opposition to Russian aggression.
I do regret that we are no longer in the EU as I believe Putin interpreted Brexit as a fragmentation of a united Europe. The war in Gaza is far more complex, being steeped in religion and historic cultural differences, and that is going to require a huge amount of international diplomacy, creativity and cooperation to resolve.
More locally, my wife is involved in a local drama group, which keeps her active when I am out on council duties. All the communities in my division have lots of groups, which are inclusive of people from all walks of life and ability, and these are great at supporting people facing challenges which life throws at us.
I am keen to support these groups with small amounts of funding, but unfortunately my Community Chest was halved by the previous Tory administration, so I now must ration it carefully.
Councillor Rob Nolan represented the council at the recent commemoration of the 150th year since the death of the Reverend Robert Stephen Hawker, the vicar of Morwenstow who wrote the Song of the Western Men, Cornwall’s national anthem, popularly known as Trelawny.
The rendition of this song brings people together from all walks of life. I am pleased that Rob has been inclusive in his chairing of council meetings, welcoming members from all parties and making sure that those who have disabilities get the support they need.
I recently helped to host a barbecue for the team of South East Cornwall Liberal Democrat candidates at the election. It was an opportunity for us to thank our supporters who helped us over the elections in May.
Ben Maguire, the MP for North Cornwall, gave a speech on the national scene, highlighting the difference he has been able to make for his constituency, whilst warning of the rise of the far right, both internationally and nationally.
Bodmin councillor Leigh Frost, leader of Cornwall Council, also spoke of the challenges we are facing, but also what we have achieved for the people of Cornwall. It was a relaxing way to enjoy the great summer weather amongst friends and colleagues.
