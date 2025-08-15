RECENTLY Cornwall Council devolved East Pentire Headland, near Newquay, which has evidence of human activity going back over 8,000 years, to Cornwall Heritage Trust, a small charity committed to preserving the history and culture of Cornwall.
Over the years, Cornwall Council has acquired lots of properties but is now not necessarily the best body to manage them, not having charitable status or able to easily use volunteers. I am happy with this policy as it keeps these assets in public ownership, whilst maintaining free access.
The car park at Pentire is part of the transfer in order to create an income for the charity, with charges in the summer months. The management contract with National Car Parks is initially for one year, does not increase present charges, and will be duly reviewed after local consultation, which I am happy to hear.
At the eastern end of the Duchy is Mount Edgcumbe Country Park, including Grade 1 parkland and Mount Edgcumbe House, a Grade 2 listed building. This was transferred jointly to Cornwall and Plymouth City Councils by the 7th Earl of Mount Edgcumbe in 1971, on condition that it remains open and public.
I was recently elected Co-Chair to the Mount Edgcumbe Joint Committee, which makes recommendations to both councils about the management of the Park, with support from the management team on site and officers from both councils.
Recently, we heard about the work that has been done to clear the debris from the fire at the Barrow Centre in February, as well as the planning taking place to rebuild. Unlike Pentire Head, the Park has other forms of income, such as rental from shops and cafes.
The car parks do bring in a significant amount of income, but are regulated by Cornwall Council, as they have enforcement officers patrolling regularly on the Rame Peninsula. Grant funding has recently been sourced to improve access to the Garden Battery, overlooking Plymouth Sound, which was built as part of the sea defences in the 1860s to protect the dockyard at Devonport.
I recently had a family visit to Drakes Island in Plymouth Sound, formerly part of the Duchy of Cornwall. In the 1860s the Island was fortified with some cannons covering the Sound towards Mount Edgcumbe, so that any invaders could be attacked from both sides.
Now in the ownership of GIUK, who are dedicated to keeping public access whilst developing plans to create a hotel within one of the listed buildings on site to provide funding for projects such as rebuilding the landing stage.
It is important that our heritage buildings are being repurposed, because if not, some of them will fall in to disrepair and eventually be lost forever. There is frequently a fine balance between charging for entrance or parking and providing access for all. As a Liberal Democrat, I am keen to maintain Cornwall’s unique heritage and enable public access to as many estates as possible, and regret that some are only accessible to the privileged few.
