However, it’s all very well allowing 16 and 17 year olds the right to vote but how do they access the information they need in order to understand the process and decide who to vote for? We have seen a disturbing disengagement with party politics over recent years and into that void come extremists and people who wish to divide our communities, not heal them. Most of the ‘influencers’ of 16 and 17 year olds come from the unregulated cesspit of social media so, through no fault of their own, young people are exposed to radical views at a far younger age than people of my generation ever were.