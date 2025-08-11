I have been working closely with Go Cornwall on this issue and followed it up with the national branch, Go Ahead, meeting them in Westminster for open and frank discussions. I understand that they are actively working on solutions to improve services in the Glynn Valley, but more needs to be done to fix this. The Government’s Bus Services Bill grants additional powers to Cornwall Council and ensures that local residents have their say in any route changes. Once the Bill passes through Parliament, I will be pushing Cornwall Council to take serious action on vital routes like this.