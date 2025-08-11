WITH Parliament not in session voting on national legislation over the summer recess, I have more time to spend working here at home in our special corner of Cornwall. Speaking to local people over the last few weeks, one thing that has been clearer than ever is that we have some fantastic businesses around us.
I know that recent cuts to bus routes have affected people's ability to get to work in the Glynn Valley, including to businesses like Trago Mills. So last week I went to visit Trago to discuss with them how these issues have been affecting their staff and their business. Improving public transport is a top issue of mine, and that starts with solving issues like this which impact how people live their lives.
I have been working closely with Go Cornwall on this issue and followed it up with the national branch, Go Ahead, meeting them in Westminster for open and frank discussions. I understand that they are actively working on solutions to improve services in the Glynn Valley, but more needs to be done to fix this. The Government’s Bus Services Bill grants additional powers to Cornwall Council and ensures that local residents have their say in any route changes. Once the Bill passes through Parliament, I will be pushing Cornwall Council to take serious action on vital routes like this.
Manufacturing companies like Tiflex also play a pivotal role in our local economy. Providing goods for local businesses keeps our economy local, creating wider benefits. Combining this with exciting, innovative work that companies like Tiflex are also doing for major projects around the world, like for the London Underground, it shows the world the quality of goods produced here in South East Cornwall. I am always amazed at the global outreach South East Cornwall has, which often goes unnoticed.
Our hospitality businesses serve home-cooked meals and deliver quality service that draws people back here for their holidays year after year. Cafes like Olive and Co by Siblyback Lake, which I popped into recently. Whilst hospitality businesses are jam-packed right now, the issue of seasonal work is a pressing one. I welcome the Employment Rights Bill, which bolsters workers' rights for those on casual contracts, enhancing their rights during seasonal work, like securing shifts. But I know we need to balance this with the needs of businesses, which is why I have raised the issue of high VAT rates for the sector in Westminster.
There’s a long way to go, and I know that. As your local MP, I am championing Cornish businesses in Westminster to get the right support in place.
To get more information about where people access services across SEC, from healthcare to education and employment, I've produced a survey and I'd encourage you to participate. This will help me to argue for better service provision and transportation across our region. Please find the link here: https://forms.gle/3wPSsR2f8HV9EPZq9
