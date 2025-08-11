This only a temporary reprieve for now, and I believe the decision to close the clinic should be fully reversed and the services kept in St Austell. Our town’s Elective Surgical Hub is able to provide some services in this area. However, should the final decision be to close the clinic services, it would mean many patients having to travel to Treliske for their care. The vast majority of these patients have visual impairments, making it even more essential for their care to be provided without the need to travel long distances.