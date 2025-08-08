I WAS attracted to the Liberal Democrats over 30 years ago, because of their commitment to communities.
Recently, I attended the Blue Light Day on West Looe Quay, where volunteers and professionals from RNLI, Coastguards Search and Rescue, Fire Service, Coast Watch, Police and Ambulance service were explaining how they all work, often together when needed.
As for the day itself, I got a refresher in using a defibrillator and CPR from a volunteer, and also talked to the Tri Service Officer based in Looe. She is trained as a firefighter and can attend traffic accidents or other health incidents, where urgent critical care is required, before an ambulance can reach the scene. She also has a role within the police service, dealing with community safety and non-urgent issues.
In Polruan, as well as other rural areas of Cornwall, we have Fire Co-Responders, trained fire crew also able to attend Category 1 emergency calls under blue lights to administer First Aid. SW Ambulance Service Trust are trying to replace them with volunteers, Community First Responders. These unpaid volunteers can only provide emergency first aid, but not attend road traffic accidents. This saves money for South West Ambulance Service Trust, but in our communities there are already many services where we rely on volunteers.
Many of us on Cornwall Council are concerned that we will end up with gaps in coverage and a reduction in service.
Earlier that day I was at the produce market at White Cross, near Polruan, where volunteers support the event by organising, making drinks and serving pasties. I reassured those present from the farming community that there is no intention to sell off County Farms, this despite one of the cabinet members stating in a meeting that the value of the Farms Estate was equivalent to the council’s debt.
These small farms are not only a way for young people to enter farming in their own right, but also contribute significantly to conservation and the character of Cornwall. Farmers are the backbone of our rural community and provide a link to the heritage and culture which makes Cornwall unique.
We are going to carry out a five-year review into the County Farms strategy, but I will not support any reduction in the Farms Estate.
I finished the day watching Looe Carnival, all marshalled by the Lions, with Looe being joined by their colleagues from Saltash and Liskeard. Floats in the procession included the Pioneers Running Club, Looe in Bloom, Sea Swimmers, the Sailing Club and School of Dancing, all groups which would struggle to survive without volunteers. They provide support for all generations, giving our young people a focus, but also allowing those retired to give back to society.
The Liberal Democrats party constitution states: “we seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community.” It is my commitment to my community that drives me to keep working to support the residents in my division, for the good of all in Cornwall, Britain and the planet.
