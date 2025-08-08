In Polruan, as well as other rural areas of Cornwall, we have Fire Co-Responders, trained fire crew also able to attend Category 1 emergency calls under blue lights to administer First Aid. SW Ambulance Service Trust are trying to replace them with volunteers, Community First Responders. These unpaid volunteers can only provide emergency first aid, but not attend road traffic accidents. This saves money for South West Ambulance Service Trust, but in our communities there are already many services where we rely on volunteers.