Poll Goodh: Poll – Pool, Goodh - Goose
what3words - ///champions.supported.subjects
Desedhys yn Kernow Soth, ryb an fordh A390 ha dew vildir a Sen Ostel, an hanow Polgooth yw es dh’y dreylya. Y styr yn Sowsnek yw ‘Goose Pool’.
Yn termyn eus passys, an tyller a vedha ranndir balweyth hag erbyn an etekves kansbledhen, Polgooth o aswonys avel ‘an moyha bryntin bal sten y’n bys’ kyn feu oll balweyth ena hedhys erbyn 1929.
Y’n jydh hedhyw, lies bungalo re beu keworrys dhe’n pentiow denbal koth ena, a veu drehevys a gyllas kemerys dhyworth mengleudhyow yn ogas. An mengleudhyow oll yw deges lemmyn.
Yma tavern omma, gans gwelyow teg a-dreus an nans powek.
Situated in South Cornwall, next to the A390 and two miles from St Austell, Polgooth is easy to translate. The meaning of the name in English is ‘Goose Pool’.
In the past, the place used to be a mining area and by the 18th-century, Polgooth was known as “the greatest tin mine in the world” although all mining ceased there by 1929.
Today, many bungalows have been added to the old miner’s cottages there, which were built from slate taken from nearby quarries. All the quarries are closed now.
There is an inn here, with pretty views across the rural valley.
• An Rosweyth is a community organisation which exists to promote the use of the Cornish language. Member groups organise events, promote the language and how to learn it, produce publications, create opportunities for using the language and generally provide help and advice. They aim to make the language accessible to all and work in partnership with each other and with organisations across Cornwall to increase use of Cornish in community life. There are classes across Cornwall, as well as taster sessions throughout the year. For further information, visit www.speakcornish.com
