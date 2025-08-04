The Clean Energy Mission, despite all the doubters and nay-sayers, will place a premium on Cornish offshore wind, onshore wind, solar and geothermal. I make no apologies for writing many times about our vast tin, lithium and tungsten opportunities as well as our relatively mature critical minerals supply chain. And with the government’s critical minerals strategy coming out in September, I will be disappointed if Cornwall does not feature heavily. I know that we have been here before with many false dawns at South Crofty, but this time it genuinely feels like we’re closing in on the end of a near 30 year wait.