Parliament is in recess until September 1. So, MPs have a chance to attempt a catch up on constituency business. It’s also great to secure a little more family time. I can focus on the many domestic functions I’m proud to perform, including general dogsbody, man-slave, and top clown in the children’s entertainment department. And I can enthusiastically resume numerous previously shelved DIY projects where I can apply my unique bodge-it and splodge-it standards (though it’s odd that each time I reach for my toolbox it always strangely seems to coincide with my family instigating petitions for the urgent recall of parliament!)
On the constituency catch-up front I’ve already held numerous meetings and visits, including an extensive casework surgery, met with NFU reps and farmers near Helston, hosted a Ministerial visit, met Cornwall Parent Carers, visited Culdrose and Predannack Airfields for MoD/Navy briefing, visited Godolphin Cross Community Association, spoken to peace campaigners for ceasefire in Gaza, met officers of the ICB regarding NHS administrative changes. Though I’ve got an already pretty full diary, please contact my office if you’d like to invite me to (or want me to avoid!) your community/event.
"Why doesn't Starmer do more to stop the slaughter, the starvation, the genocide in Gaza?" I'm often asked.
Well, it's: fear of Trump and fear of accusations of antisemitism, let me explain...
1. I think our PM feels he needs to appease Trump. Not just to secure a decent trade deal, and to avoid penal tariffs, but also because he feels burdened by the weight of responsibility as a diplomatic bridge between a notoriously petulant and narcissistic US President and fellow world leaders. (Netanyahu's government depends on US backing, and Trump is a loyal backer of the far-right politics of the Israeli regime).
2. I'll stick my neck out and accuse the far-right Netanyahu regime of perpetually weaponising antisemitism to defend themselves from criticism. Not only does this undermine actual antisemitism, which remains a pernicious and terrifying threat to Jews throughout the globe, and a very real prejudice which must be faced down by all decent people. Starmer has become highly sensitised to the risk of being accused of antisemitism, especially after the media feeding-frenzy in the recent past, when accusations of antisemitism overwhelmed the previous leadership.
So, our PM has been pushed into a corner, unable to act as I believe the majority of decent people in this country want him to. To stop this appalling slaughter and starvation. To unconditionally recognise the state of Palestine. To be more forceful in his demand for a ceasefire and the return of all hostages from both sides (and to stop Netanyahu using hostages as a pretext for his murderous campaign). To impose trade sanctions on Israel. To stop all arms supplies. To support UN and criminal court resolutions.
I'm not excusing the PM. Just attempting to reasonably explain.
