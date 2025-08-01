So, our PM has been pushed into a corner, unable to act as I believe the majority of decent people in this country want him to. To stop this appalling slaughter and starvation. To unconditionally recognise the state of Palestine. To be more forceful in his demand for a ceasefire and the return of all hostages from both sides (and to stop Netanyahu using hostages as a pretext for his murderous campaign). To impose trade sanctions on Israel. To stop all arms supplies. To support UN and criminal court resolutions.