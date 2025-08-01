If there was ever a summer to be living next to the sea then this summer so far is it. Even I've braved the waters at Castle Beach this year. A still-slightly-chilly sea is reason enough for many to not take a dip—and add the potential for sewage overspills and not everyone is enjoying the glorious sunshine as they might. We need to feel like our waters are safe to receive us all year round, and that's something that this government is working towards.