One of the most important causes I have been pushing is justice for LGBT veterans who were forced out of the Armed Forces simply because of who they were. Many are now elderly, in ill health, or facing financial hardship, yet more than 1,000 of them are still waiting for the financial redress they were promised. That’s why this week, I brought together almost 50 MPs and peers from across the political spectrum to demand urgent action from the Defence Secretary. We’ve called for immediate interim payments, widened prioritisation for those in financial crisis, and greater transparency on progress. This campaign began after a constituent (and veteran) here in North Cornwall, Adrian Radford, shared his harrowing experience with me. His courage inspired me to act, and I will not stop until every veteran affected gets the justice and dignity they deserve.