This week has been a reminder of why I first put myself forward to serve as your MP: to stand up for fairness, community, and the values that matter to our Duchy.
One of the most important causes I have been pushing is justice for LGBT veterans who were forced out of the Armed Forces simply because of who they were. Many are now elderly, in ill health, or facing financial hardship, yet more than 1,000 of them are still waiting for the financial redress they were promised. That’s why this week, I brought together almost 50 MPs and peers from across the political spectrum to demand urgent action from the Defence Secretary. We’ve called for immediate interim payments, widened prioritisation for those in financial crisis, and greater transparency on progress. This campaign began after a constituent (and veteran) here in North Cornwall, Adrian Radford, shared his harrowing experience with me. His courage inspired me to act, and I will not stop until every veteran affected gets the justice and dignity they deserve.
It was also a pleasure this week to officially present Peckish Fish and Chips in Camelford with our ‘North Cornwall’s Best Chippy’ award. They came out on top after a public vote earlier this summer, and having now sampled their fish and chips myself during the presentation, I can confirm they are well worth the title! Congratulations to the whole Peckish team - they’re a real example of a thriving local business serving its community with pride, and clearly the town is very proud to have such a quality chippy on its doorstep.
Community spirit was also on full display at the Withiel Fete and Dog Show recently, where I enjoyed meeting so many residents (and their four-legged companions). These local events are such great examples of the dedication of volunteers, who bring people together and help keep our rural traditions alive. Thanks to all for such a lovely day.
On the international stage this week, I joined MPs from across the House in signing a letter to the Prime Minister calling for the UK to recognise Palestine as a state ahead of the upcoming UN Conference. A lasting peace in the Middle East will only come from a genuine two-state solution, based on the 1967 borders, allowing both Israelis and Palestinians to live in safety, dignity, and peace. Recognition of Palestine is an important step towards that goal, and I will continue to press for it on behalf of the hundreds of constituents who’ve got in touch to voice their concerns.
There was also a cause for national celebration this week (as of course many of you will know!) after England’s Lionesses became back-to-back European champions. Their success is a real inspiration to the next generation of girls, encouraging them to get involved with their local clubs and believe in their potential, both on and off the pitch. I was proud to stand up in Parliament and voice this opinion in a debate just last month - and am very supportive of any programs to help these girls fall in love with ‘the beautiful game’.
Finally, as I reflect on my first year as your MP, I’m proud to share that we’ve achieved so many major campaign wins for North Cornwall in just 12 months. From securing new health facilities and protecting vital transport links, to championing our fishing industry and improving rural policing, these achievements are the result of teamwork… working alongside councillors, community groups, and, most importantly, you, as constituents.
