St Austell remains a challenge – with the latest saga at Poundland symptomatic of the market failure that plights so many of our high streets and requires incumbent landlords and investors to cut their losses amidst changing return expectations. That’s why, from next week, I’ll be pushing forward with the hard yards on the town, with further steps to be announced at the opening of my new office in the high street in August. On Friday, I caught up once more with St Austell Police – ahead of 100 new officers and PCSOs supporting a ‘summer blitz’ on antisocial behaviour across both towns – and put much needed pressure on them to spread resources into those underserved smaller towns and villages. Together, we can turn the tide on antisocial behaviour and bring life back into the heart of our communities and I invite anyone who shares that vision to sign up to one of my events on regenerating towns.