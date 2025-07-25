Our government should be working to stop the genocide happening now in Gaza, stopping the far-right Netanyahu government using aid stations as murder platforms and using starvation and withholding medicines and basics as weapons in its murderous campaign, stop the illegal forcible removal of Palestinian communities and land in the West Bank, impose trade sanction on Israeli goods, stop the arms supply, recognise Palestine, insist on an immediate and permanent ceasefire with the return of all hostages from both sides.