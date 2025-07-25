During the meeting, we had two motions about our marine environment. One was about abandoned boats, cluttering up our foreshores, estuaries, and harbours, and decaying, polluting the water with oil and glass-reinforced plastics. There is no incentive to recycle them, and most authorities have little power to remove them, which is expensive. We resolved to work with stakeholders to disincentivise abandonment, clean up those abandoned, and ask government for legislation to address the issue. The other was about flying rings, similar to Frisbees but with no centre. These are often sold as games on beaches, but some have ended up in the sea. Seals, who are inquisitive by nature, have been seen with these lodged around their necks, which they cannot remove. The rings create wounds that eventually prevent them from swallowing, leading to starvation. We resolved to ban the sale of these rings on Council land, to promote a voluntary ban throughout Cornwall and discourage their use on Cornwall Council beaches.