That’s why I am absolutely delighted that the government is introducing the Better Futures Fund to support up to 200,000 children and young people. This Fund will be the largest of its kind anywhere in the world and will consist of £500-million of government funding towards ensuring the highest level of support to enable opportunities for young people – particularly those from disadvantaged and vulnerable backgrounds. This £500-million will then be supplemented by a further £500-million raised from local government, social investors and philanthropists over the next 10 years ensuring that as many children as possible can make the most of these opportunities.