I welcome the government’s proposal to overhaul our corruptible election system. With voters turned away because they haven’t the correct ID, the increasing risk of voter fraud, the ability of expats who haven’t been to the UK for over a half century still able to influence the election outcome, foreign nationals who’ve permanently lived, worked and paid taxes here for half a century prevented from having a say, and a first-past-the-post system which perpetually gives absolute power to parties with minority (ie less than 50 per cent) votes. The system needs significant remodelling.