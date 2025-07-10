Kaswydh – a thicket
what3words - ///help.harmlessly.strength
Lies bledhen alemma, an tyller ma o aswonys avel ‘Porthkaswydh’, hanow a brov bos lies gwedhen vyghan yn y gerghyn.
An drevesigeth a dhisplegyas avel porth pyskessa. Lies a’n treven byghan a’s teves tohow sowl, neppyth nag yw kevys yn Kernow menowgh. Erbynn kres an nownsegves kansbledhen, pyskessa rag hern re fallsa ha lemmyn kankres ha sylies yw an chif kachyans omma. Ynwedh, an porth re dheuth ha bos meur y dennvos dhe havysi ha perghennow estrigys.
Yn ogas dhe’n dre, yma toll meur y vraster yn topp an als. Aswonys avel ‘Padel Fria an Jowl’ yth yw fow a gollas y do pan godhas dhe’n dor, ow kasa entrans an fow goth avel pons naturek.
Yth esa skath-sawya desedhys yn Kaswydh ynter 1867 ha 1963, pan veu unys gans skath-sawya an Lysardh yn savla nowydh dhe Borth Kilkobben. An chi skath-sawya kyns yw usys lemmyn gans an klub revya gyg rag gwitha aga skathow ynno.
Many years ago, this place was known as Porthcaswydh, a name which suggests that there were many little trees in the vicinity.
The settlement developed as a fishing port. Many of the little houses have thatched roofs, something not often found in Cornwall. By the middle of the nineteenth century, pilchard fishing had failed and now crabs and eels are the main catch here. The port has also become very attractive to tourists and second-home owners.
Near the village, there is a large hole in the clifftop. Known as ‘The Devil’s Frying Pan’, it is a cave which lost its roof when it collapsed, leaving the entrance to the old cave as a natural bridge.
A lifeboat was situated in Cadgwith between 1867 and 1963, when it was amalgamated with the Lizard lifeboat in a new site at Kilcobben Cove. The previous lifeboat house is now used by the gig rowing club to keep their boats.
