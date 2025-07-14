Restoration of our NHS would not only require a substantial cash injection, to make up for years of under investment, but would need a bold new plan to rebuild services and staff morale. The government’s announced “three shifts”, were all logical and unarguable (after all who would propose to shift “from prevention to ill-health”? etc). So, the “10-Year Plan” provides helpful previously missing detail. The shift “from hospital to community” is of course not a new aspiration. For decades senior health managers have sought to limit inpatient acute hospital stays, avoid “unnecessary” admission and improve speed of early discharge. Therefore, managing the transition from where we are now to where the government hopes to deliver a better NHS will be challenging. I wish the government well, and will be urging Ministers to take account of a number of factors including: to resolve the ED/A&E crisis; establish safe staffing standards throughout; secure value for money in capital projects; renew social care; protect the patients’ voice.