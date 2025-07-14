WE’RE now a year into this new parliament. A year ago, public services were in serious crisis, the nation saddled with record debt, the UK viewed as an international laughingstock, public confidence was at rock bottom.
It wasn’t going to be easy for any government to stem the decline and commence recovery. So, it’s been a tough year, with difficult choices to face. Many missteps, but progress.
To be fair we can point to encouraging signs on meeting housing need, restoring our NHS, combating the sewage scandal, promoting nature recovery, protecting the most vulnerable, and fighting for human rights both here and around the world. In truth we’ve only just managed to halt the decline and started to make measurable progress.
We’re also successfully campaigning to force the government to reverse unwise policies, like the cuts in disability benefits and winter fuel allowance by creating a climate in which many more Labour backbenchers feel emboldened to stand up to their whips.
I wrote to South West Water CEO, Susan Davy, to call for her resignation and that of its Board the day before she announced her “retirement”. They’ve been found out (by regulator OFWAT) for failing their legal obligations regarding sewage spills. Remaining in post became untenable while they failed in their primary responsibility whilst feathering their nest with bonuses and dividends. Now the Board must go too.
The government launched its NHS 10 year plan last week. A year ago, the government inherited an NHS in its worst state in its history. Patients needlessly dying in gridlocked ambulance queues, widespread failure to provide adequate and timely access to GPs etcetera. Our NHS was on its knees; staff morale on the floor; the perpetually re-announced new hospital building programmes remained unfunded.
Restoration of our NHS would not only require a substantial cash injection, to make up for years of under investment, but would need a bold new plan to rebuild services and staff morale. The government’s announced “three shifts”, were all logical and unarguable (after all who would propose to shift “from prevention to ill-health”? etc). So, the “10-Year Plan” provides helpful previously missing detail. The shift “from hospital to community” is of course not a new aspiration. For decades senior health managers have sought to limit inpatient acute hospital stays, avoid “unnecessary” admission and improve speed of early discharge. Therefore, managing the transition from where we are now to where the government hopes to deliver a better NHS will be challenging. I wish the government well, and will be urging Ministers to take account of a number of factors including: to resolve the ED/A&E crisis; establish safe staffing standards throughout; secure value for money in capital projects; renew social care; protect the patients’ voice.
The government’s decision to redefine direct-action political protest as ‘terrorism’ is worrying. Of course, any person or organisation which trespasses, damages property, intimidates or interrupts lawful activity etc should face the full force of the criminal law, but to redefine such (unacceptable) direct-action as terrorism, should worry us all.
