Gerens, po Geraint martesen, o myghtern Kernow a’n ethves kansbledhen dell hevel, hag an pluw ma y’n Ros re withas y hanow. Yma hwedhel ow tochya korf Myghtern Gerens, a veu revys a-dreus Baya Gwynndreth a-dhyworth y gastel, Dingerein (Kastel Gerein) y hanow, yn skath arghansek, owrek hy revow – diwedh gwiw rag myghtern sans!
Gerens yw an diwettha treveglos war an fordh troha Golowji Entenin. Yn kres an dreveglos yma eglos normanek, pur hir hy thour drefen bos hwans dhe’n byskadoryon a’n etegves kansbledhen a verk kler rag aga gidya tre dhe Borthskathow, dell hevel.
Nyns eus meur dhe weles y’n dreveglos marnas an eglos hy honan, Kres Ertach dhe les rybdhi, ha diwotti-bosti; mes Pluw Gerens yw ranndir pur deg a’n Ros, kudhys yntra mor hag avon.
Gerrans, or perhaps Geraint, is said to have been a king of Cornwall in the eighth century, and this parish on the Roseland has kept his name. There is a story about the body of King Geraint being rowed across Gerrans Bay from his castle at Dingerein (Gerein’s castle) in a silver boat with golden oars – a fitting end for a saintly king!
Gerrans is the last village on the road towards St Anthony Lighthouse. In the centre of the village, there is a Norman church with a very tall tower, because it is said that the fishermen of the 18th century wanted a clear daymark to guide them home to Portscatho.
There is not much to see in the village apart from the church itself, an interesting Heritage Centre next door and a pub-restaurant; but the parish of Gerrans is a very beautiful part of the Roseland, tucked between sea and river.
