In South East Cornwall, we have a special connection to the sea and waterways. We depend on them for our livelihoods, for our hobbies, and our well-being.
In 2023 alone, there were more than 50,000 hours of sewage spills in South East Cornwall. I can relate to the frustrations that residents have with this issue. For far too long, improving water quality has been on the back burner, with previous governments not realising how important having good quality water is nor taking the necessary action to reverse the decline. This is especially true in areas like ours where it can impact our health and the strength of our economy.
I have been standing up for South East Cornwall, relentlessly relaying the concerns of residents to colleagues, making sure that local voices are heard on matters as critical as water quality. Before stepping down, I grilled South West Water CEO, Susan Davy, on the company’s responsibility to clean up Cornish waterways rather than prioritise shareholder profit. It was clear that there is a lack of transparency from water companies, with Susan Davy failing to clearly answer questions about public health, the environment, and impacts on local communities.
The government is listening to people’s concerns, with recent developments on this issue making good progress to reflect the needs of coastal communities like ours.
We need a strong power to scrutinise how water companies operate. The current water regulator, Ofwat, will be abolished and replaced with a ‘super regulator’ to tackle deep and complex issues that have been holding the water system back for years. This regulator acts as the glue that holds the whole industry together, so it needs to be rethought to get the results we so desperately need.
Fining water companies that pollute waterways, also needs to be easier. From 2026, fines will be delivered automatically. Previously, water companies have been able to report their own sewage spills, but transparency is important, so Labour is acting on our manifesto pledge and tackling this through open monitoring.
We need clear targets, so that what we are implementing actually makes a difference to people’s lives. The Government has set the goal of halving sewage pollution by 2030. I am pleased that this will be done by investing £104-billion into tackling this crisis, putting money into rebuilding crumbling pipes and constructing new sewage treatment works.
Customers and residents need more power. People in South East Cornwall contact me saying that South West Water staff don’t take their concerns seriously. I am determined to strengthen our democracy, so everyone can have their voices heard. Strong democracies listen to people and act on their needs. Labour is establishing a new Consumer Champion water ombudsman, which will help customers solve disputes with water companies more efficiently, saving time and ensuring compensation is delivered.
I'm pushing the government to take further, stronger action on our polluted seas and waterways and improve the quality of our water.
