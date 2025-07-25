In 2023 alone, there were more than 50,000 hours of sewage spills in South East Cornwall. I can relate to the frustrations that residents have with this issue. For far too long, improving water quality has been on the back burner, with previous governments not realising how important having good quality water is nor taking the necessary action to reverse the decline. This is especially true in areas like ours where it can impact our health and the strength of our economy.