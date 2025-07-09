DENMAN College - now there’s a name that reverberates in many WI members minds.
The very many happy times spent there, especially when Cornwall took over the college. We were learning new skills making new friends, always appreciating the beautiful grounds and house full of character, but of course that all changed, and now we are moving on to another aspect, “The Denman Trust Application”.
We have an update on the application for a grant next year. The meeting started with coffee and lemon drizzle cake (always a good sign) followed by intensive brain storming and discussion.
The application process was sent by the Denman Grant office and hopefully our working party have come up with an exciting idea that is suitable to encompass all ages and accessibility for the length and breath of our county to make the event available to all members.
It is also hoped the experience gained from those attending can be used in the future to support WI members. If this new venture can replicate the essence of what we experienced on our past visits to Denman, and the spontaneous enjoyment at the Cornwall Mini Denman’s for instance at Fowey Hall and St Michaels Hotel, Falmouth.
Hopefully we will forge new friendships, education and create the unforgettable aura that Denman evoked, the Cornish membership will be a happy one.
There is also a plethora of diverse events in the months ahead, starting off with the walk on Brown Willy on Friday, September 5, and then a very different and useful event being held at County House on Thursday, September 11, from 10am to 3pm with a unique workshop entitled “Knitting Machine Maintenance Workshop.”
This will be such a boon to those of us that have that aged knitting machines tucked away in the cupboard that can be made useful again. This is just the type of activity that the WI excels at.
Still in September is another workshop, “Dressmaking” this time, following the most successful similar days last year, simply bring a pattern, fabric, thread and your sewing machine, along with a simple sewing kit and sew.
The date is Monday, September 22 from 10am to 3pm, cost £15. For further details of all these very satisfying events contact 01872 272843.
Everyone looks forward to a cream tea and on Friday, September 19, we are asked to celebrate 110 years of the WI, and invited to County House to a delicious tea provided by the trustees. This is an ideal opportunity to study the archives on display and reminisce on the changes over the years.
A perfect afternoon awaits, while we are sipping our tea its worth remembering that around the world tea represents a way to bring people together.
In the UK alone we drink more than 100-million cups of tea every day, and behind every cup there are people who work hard to nurture and grow the tea leaves. Buying Fairtrade Tea has the power to change lives providing people with jobs and access to education.
By Sheila Goldsworthy
