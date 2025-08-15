THE operators of a hotel in Bodmin have issued a categorical denial after claims they were “housing illegal immigrants” in their venue.
Claims circulated on social media alleged that the Premier Inn hotel on the outskirts of the town was providing accommodation to asylum seekers, being referred to as “illegal immigrants”.
The claim stated that the ‘Premier Inn was full of refugees’, who were being given priority for service meaning that guests to the venue’s restaurant could not secure a table.
Whitbread PLC, the operators of the Premier Inn brand has previously refuted claims that any of its hotels were providing accommodation to foreign nationals on contract from the governments.
In response to the claims that the Bodmin Premier Inn was providing accommodation on behalf of the UK Government, a spokesperson for the hotel confirmed that none of the hotels operated by the group were hosting people on behalf of the UK Government.
They said: “Categorically untrue. We don't accept these kinds of contracts with government and do not have any plans to do so.”
The unsubstantiated rumour comes in a time where a number of foreign nationals applying for asylum continue to be housed in hotels amid a backlog in assessing the applications by the UK Home Office.
In Cornwall, the Beresford Hotel in Newquay had previously been the site of protests in February 2023 after it was confirmed at the time that asylum seekers were staying at the hotel.
Protestors against the housing of asylum seekers in a hotel, along with some far-right groups were present outside the hotel and were met with a group of protesters who stated they were ‘anti-fascist’ attempting to barricade the hotel, which has since changed ownership and is understood to have ceased to be operating a UK Government contract to house asylum seekers.
