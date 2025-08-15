HUNDREDS of Callywith College’s A Level and Extended Diploma students are celebrating as they achieve excellent results and secure outstanding progression opportunities.
Their full-time A Level student cohort of around 400 students received results that collectively secured a 98 per cent pass rate, with more than three quarters of entries being awarded A*-C grades.
“The vast majority of our university applicants have successfully gained entry to their first-choice institutions. Across the college, we have so many great success stories and I’d like to congratulate all our students on what they have achieved and urge them to keep in touch with the college to let us know how their next steps into employment, apprenticeship or university are going.”
Among the students who form the college’s latest roster of success stories include former pupils of schools in Wadebridge, Camelford and Launceston.
Alice Riley, who previously attended Wadebridge School, has achieved three A*s in History, Geography and Environmental Science A Levels and a B for her Extended Project Qualification (EPQ). Alice, who plans to study Development Aid at University of Warwick, shared: “I am over the moon with my results, I got my first uni choice. The staff at Callywith were amazing and highly attentive, Callywith gave off a mature and work-like atmosphere where I thrived.”
A Level students aren’t the only ones achieving excellent results, BTEC Level 3 Sport Extended Diploma student Cadan Chenoweth, who previously attended Sir James Smith’s School, achieved triple D*, the highest possible grade for this course.
Cadan, who is hoping to get into teaching in the sports industry by studying this at Plymouth Marjon University after a gap year, shared: “I am very pleased with my results, these will help me a lot in the future to gain jobs in a career sector that I enjoy.
“Callywith, for me, was above other colleges, the facilities are always clean, the staff are very friendly and go the extra mile to help with coursework and exams. Overall, I have really enjoyed everything about Callywith and I am very pleased that I chose to go here.”
Lilly Lockley, who previously attended Launceston College and achieved a Distinction in UAL Level 3 Performing Arts Extended Diploma, shared: “I’m feeling very happy with my results and proud of myself. I absolutely loved Callywith, they gave me the support I needed and my lecturers made every lesson enjoyable.”
Lilly, who is going on to study Musical Theatre at Falmouth University, added: “The staff are really helpful when you come to decide your future. I wasn’t quite sure where was best to apply and my lecturer helped me find universities suitable for my preferences. The staff really helped me get used to college and become independent despite my disabilities.”
