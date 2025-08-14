It was smiles all round for students receiving their A-Levels today (August 14), with many students achieving top top grades and as such earning themselves places at leading universities across the country, on competitive apprenticeships, and in employment.
Following results, headteacher Sara Del Gaudio said: “We are always proud of our students but especially so on results days. These results are a testament to their determination, the unwavering support of their families, and the dedication of our teaching staff. At Saltash, we always talk about having ‘broad horizons’ and becoming ‘confident leaders.’ We are thrilled that these exam results, whilst not the be- all and end- all for young people, can set them on the path to exactly that.’
Among the school’s top achievers this year were:
- Charlotte (A*, A*, Distinction *)
- Theya (A, A, B)
- Sophia (Distinction *, Distinction *, Distinction)
- Harry (Distinction*, Distinction*, C)
- Evan (Distinction*, Distinction*, C)
“Congratulations to the Class of 2025 – we wish them every success in their future endeavours.”
