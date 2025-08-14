STAFF and students are celebrating at Saltash Community School following a brilliant A-Level results day.

It was smiles all round for students receiving their A-Levels today (August 14), with many students achieving top top grades and as such earning themselves places at leading universities across the country, on competitive apprenticeships, and in employment.

Following results, headteacher Sara Del Gaudio said: “We are always proud of our students but especially so on results days. These results are a testament to their determination, the unwavering support of their families, and the dedication of our teaching staff. At Saltash, we always talk about having ‘broad horizons’ and becoming ‘confident leaders.’ We are thrilled that these exam results, whilst not the be- all and end- all for young people, can set them on the path to exactly that.’

Saltash A-Levels
Students will be celebrating following their results, with many set to attend leading universities (Submitted)

Among the school’s top achievers this year were:

  • Charlotte (A*, A*, Distinction *)
  • Theya (A, A, B)
  • Sophia (Distinction *, Distinction *, Distinction)
  • Harry (Distinction*, Distinction*, C)
  • Evan (Distinction*, Distinction*, C)

A spokesperson from the school added: “Saltash Community School remains committed to providing high-quality education and support for every student, helping them to achieve their goals and realise their potential.

“Congratulations to the Class of 2025 – we wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

The hard work paid off for pupils, with them achieving top grades (Submitted)

