Following results, headteacher Sara Del Gaudio said: “We are always proud of our students but especially so on results days. These results are a testament to their determination, the unwavering support of their families, and the dedication of our teaching staff. At Saltash, we always talk about having ‘broad horizons’ and becoming ‘confident leaders.’ We are thrilled that these exam results, whilst not the be- all and end- all for young people, can set them on the path to exactly that.’