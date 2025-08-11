THOSE hoping to be among the next generation of vets have had a hands on day discovering what life is like to be a vet.
Penbode Farm Vets hosted its Farm Vet Taster day at Newlands Farm, Pensilva, an event which was free of charge and open to all to attend.
A spokesperson for Penbode Vets said: “We struggle to facilitate work experience placements for those who have an interest in becoming a Farm Vet, so we decided to start hosting taster days for those aged between 15 and 18.
“The event was well supported, we even had someone who travelled from Lincolnshire!
“We started off the day with short presentations on a day in the life of a farm vet, getting into vet school and life as a vet student.
“We then had a morning full of practical’s, including drying off a cow (using a model udder), sheep examinations, a lambing workshop, lab work and a tour of a farm vets van.
“After lunch we headed out on the farm. A huge thank you to Sarah and David of Newlands Farm for allowing us to visit. Sarah gave us a fantastic tour of their farm and system.
“We then had time in the calf pen, where the students were given the opportunity to weigh some calves using a weigh tape, practice putting halters on and using a stethoscope.
“We finished the day with a routine, where we body condition scored the cows and Tom scanned some cows and talked us through what he could see, the students were able to see on screens.
“We thoroughly enjoyed the day and we hope those who attended did too! Hopefully it's inspired a few of young people to become farm vets and we look forward to hearing about what you all get up to in the future.”
