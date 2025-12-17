FESTIVE fun is set to roll into town this Sunday (December 21) with the much-anticipated Tinsel Tractor Parade, organised by Pelynt Young Farmers.
A record 50 tractors have registered to take part, promising a colourful and Christmassy spectacle for residents and visitors alike in Looe.
With fair weather forecast, spectators are encouraged to arrive early. Buller Quay Car Park will close to vehicles from 4pm to 7pm, with temporary road closures in place from 4.45pm to 5.15pm covering West Looe Hill, Quay Road and the Bridge.
Following the parade, tractors will park on Buller Quay, where children can vote for their favourite gold, silver and bronze entries. A BBQ, hot food and drinks will be available, alongside commentary and music from Liskeard and Looe Radio.
Organisers wish to thank the Talland Bay Hotel, The Tipsy Cow, NFU Mutual Cornwall and DJ Wills for their sponsorship of the event, as well as Looe Harbour Commissioners and The Lions Club of Looe for their support.
For full details of the event, visit: welcometolooe.com/whats-on/tinsel-tractor-run-2025/
