A RETIRED police dog who once served at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth is settling back into home comforts in Cornwall after lifesaving surgery funded by a national charity – just in time for Christmas.
Belgian Malinois RPD Max, eight, is now recovering at home in Liskeard with his former handler Natalie Sutton, who adopted him when he was forced to retire early from the Ministry of Defence Police.
Thanks to emergency support from the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, Max has undergone vital surgery to treat a painful infection in his leg that had been causing ongoing problems.
Natalie said she is relieved to have Max back home and on the road to recovery after a worrying few weeks.
“Max’s surgery went well and he’s now home recovering in front of the fire,” she said. “I’ll have to keep him in his crate for four weeks to protect the bones where the screws were removed, but he’s coping really well.”
Max served as a general purpose police dog for almost three years, working alongside Natalie. His career was cut short in 2022 after he suffered a serious injury to his cruciate ligament and meniscus. Surgery was required to stabilise the joint, involving pins, wire, screws and a plate.
However, a recurring infection around the metalwork led to further complications. On December 1, Max underwent another operation to remove the pins and plate and to treat the infection. The cost of the surgery totalled more than £1,500, which was covered in full by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a charity that supports working and retired police dogs across the UK.
The Foundation has supported Max before, also funding surgery when his other cruciate ligament ruptured two years into his retirement, as well as hydrotherapy sessions to help manage arthritis in his joints.
Natalie said the charity’s help has been invaluable, particularly at such a challenging time of year.
“Finding £1,500 just before Christmas would have been really difficult,” she said. “I wasn’t able to insure Max when he retired due to the injuries he’d sustained during his career. I’m incredibly grateful to the Thin Blue Paw Foundation who have been there to help Max and myself when we’ve needed them the most.”
Looking ahead, Natalie is hoping Max will soon be back enjoying a quieter life. “Thankfully it won’t be long until Max can be back doing his favourite things: enjoying walks along the beach and exploring the Moors,” she said. “For now, he’s happy snoozing in front of the fire.”
Thin Blue Paw Foundation chairman Kieran Stanbridge said Max’s story highlights the challenges many retired police dogs face.
“These incredible dogs have physically demanding jobs, and it takes a toll on their bodies,” he said. “That’s why we set up the Foundation – to ensure they’re never left without veterinary care or treatment due to the cost.”
Since 2020, the Thin Blue Paw Foundation - a national charity supporting serving and retired police dogs, helping owners with costly veterinary care - has aided hundreds of dogs, providing over £400,000 for happier retirements.
