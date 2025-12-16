MEMBERS and friends of East Cornwall’s Court Goodwill of the Foresters Friendly Society gathered at the Britannia Inn in Par for Christmas lunch.
In the festive spirit, the event not only brought members together for a celebration, but also raised crucial funds for a worthy cause.
A raffle held during the event raised £80 for Cornwall Hospice Care, with a generous additional donation of £20 bringing the total to £100.
This marks another success in the fundraising efforts spearheaded by the Court’s chief ranger, sister Joan Thomas, who has raised an outstanding £819 to date for her chosen charity.
A special moment of recognition was held for sister Pat O'Connor, whose birthday fell on the same day. Brother Ken Thomas, the assistant secretary, made a heartwarming presentation to Pat in appreciation of her contributions to the society.
In addition, Ken took the opportunity to present a bottle of whisky to Bro Gary Webber, acknowledging his exceptional work and dedication to Court Goodwill and the Foresters throughout Devon and Cornwall.
The festive lunch not only provided an opportunity to celebrate the season, but also highlighted the strong sense of community within the society, as members continue to support one another and charitable causes in the region.
The generosity shown at the event will go a long way in helping Cornwall Hospice Care continue its invaluable work.
Joan and the Court Goodwill members are already looking forward to future fundraising efforts as they continue to make a positive impact within their local community.
Those based in Devon or Cornwall who want to learn more about the Foresters Friendly Society, can contact area secretary Gary by emailing [email protected]
For more information about the Foresters Friendly Society across the UK, visit the national website: www.forestersfriendlysociety.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.