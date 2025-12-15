A fundraising concert for a new peal of bells at St Cleer Church is set to take place on Saturday, February 28.
Chris Bashford and Caralinda Booth from Ides of Sedition, who are performing on the night, want to help ensure bells keep ringing out from the tower for generations to come.
Both Chris and Caralinda have powerful pop and punk heritage. Chris has played with Chelsea, The Boys and Captain Sensible while Caralinda has performed with The Thompson Twins, Shakespears Sister and Debbie Harry.
Tower captain Ian Banbury has welcomed the band’s support and contribution. He said: “Chris and Caralinda live close to the church and I know they love the sound of the bells on Sunday mornings and Thursday practice nights.
“Getting solid response like this is valuable in itself and it will also help in our approaches to grant-giving bodies which are keen to see strong community support.”
“I know that Ides of Sedition have established a strong local following so I am confident we will see a crowded house in February.”
There are currently six bells in the peal. This will be increased to ten thanks to the donation of eight redundant bells from a church in Paisley, Renfrewshire which has closed down.
Two more bells will be cast from the St Cleer bell metal. Lowering the St Cleer bells, transporting the Paisley bells, creating a new bell frame and associated engineering work will cost nearly £240,000.
Ian continued: “We have raised just over £125,000 so far and are now looking for help from the National Heritage Lottery Fund.
St Cleer’s bells have rung out over the parish for some 450 years, with the oldest bells in the tower dating back to the 1700s. But as they are past their best and cannot be re-tuned, a campaign was launched to replace them.
Two more local bands, who are yet to be announced, will join the line-up at the church. There will be a licensed bar and a raffle on the night.
To purchase tickets, visit: wegottickets.com/event/685108
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.