CALLINGTON Town Football Club has added a festive boost to the community by delivering a large donation of food and essentials to the Callington Foodbank as Christmas approaches.
The collection, driven by manager Dean Southcott, united players, officials and supporters from all three of the club’s adult teams.
With demand for support rising during the winter months, the club arrived at the Foodbank to hand over the impressive haul to volunteer Dave Whitting.
Club Secretary Andrew Long said: “We could not be prouder of this incredible group of players, officials and supporters at Callington Town. Time and time again they step up to the plate and this, whilst amazing, is not a surprise to those of us who know this group.”
